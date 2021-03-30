18-hour water cut for parts of Gampaha District tomorrow

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The water supply for several areas in Gampaha District will be suspended for 18 hours on Wednesday (March 31), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, the water cut will be in effect from 10.00 pm on Wednesday to 4.00 pm on Thursday (April 01) due to essential maintenance work on Hekiththa Road.

The following areas will be affected by the said water cut:

Wanawasala, Oliyamulla, Wattala-Negombo Road, Ewariwatte Road, Thelangapatha, Meegaswatte, Hekiththa, Palliyawatte, Weliamuna Road, Balagala, Galahaduwa, Maradana Road, Elakanda and part of Hendala Road