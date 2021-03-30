Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine available from April 19

Persons who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on January 29 may receive the second dose from April 19 onwards, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID-19 Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle stated.

Vaccine stocks have been reserved for this purpose, the State Minister added, speaking to the media following an event held in Colombo.

“We have vaccines to give the second dose from April 19 for those who received it [the first dose]on January 29. There is no issue with it.

Another stock [of vaccines] is to due be received from India. The stock of vaccines from China will be received on March 31. We have also ordered the Russian Sputnik vaccine. They will be received.”

She further said, “A World Health Organization report has stated that it is better for a lot of people to receive one dose rather than a small number of people receive both. It is because of the vaccine shortage. There is a big challenge to acquire the vaccine. However, this can be done [here] as Sri Lanka does not have a large population.”