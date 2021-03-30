PCoI recommendations on political victimization not implemented until Special Committee confirms

The government has decided not to carry out the recommendations of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on Political Victimization until the Presidential Committee to study them, hands over their report, the Secretary to the President informed the court.

The writ petitions filed by Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Sarath Fonseka seeking a court order nullifying the recommendations made against them via the Presidential Commission of Inquiry were taken up today (March 30).

This declaration was done via Deputy Solicitor General Milinda Gunatilake, representing the Attorney General, and President’s Counsel Sanjeewa Jayawardena, representing the Secretary to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Deputy Solicitor General Milinda Gunatilake making submissions before the court stated that he was informed by the Secretary to The President that a Special Presidential Committee, consisting of 02 Supreme Court Judges and an Appeal Court Judge, has been appointed on January 29 to study the recommendations made by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on Political Victimization.

Accordingly, the President has decided neither to implement the Commission’s recommendations nor to forward them to the Bribery Commission and the Public Service Commission until the report of the Special Committee is released, the Deputy Solicitor General stated.

President’s Counsel Sanjeewa Jayawardena, who appeared on behalf of the Cabinet Secretary, also confirmed the same.

Subsequently, the petition was postponed to be heard on May 12.