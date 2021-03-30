Cabinet nod to implement flood-minimizing projects during 2021

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted their approval to implement flood-minimizing projects during the year 2021, says the Department of Government Information.

Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation has recognized such projects to be implemented this year in order to minimize the floods within Colombo and its suburbs as well as in areas out of Colombo and to ensure environmentally sustainable urbanization.

The relevant proposal has been tabled by PM Mahinda Rajapaksa in his capacity as the Minister of Urban Development and Housing.

Accordingly, the said projects are expected to be implemented utilizing the provisions of Rs. 2,800 million allocated to Sri Lanka Development Corporation for the year 2021.