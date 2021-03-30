Customs intercepts 55,000 kg of Undu smuggled in from India

March 30, 2021   01:48 pm

An illegally imported stock of Undu beans worth nearly Rs 38 million has been seized by the Sri Lanka Customs.

Reportedly, a consignment of 55,000 kg of Undu has been detected while being brought to the Colombo port from India.

The beans, packed in four containers, had been declared to the Customs as wheat seeds.

It has been revealed that an importer from Angoda had smuggled in the consignment of Undu and Customs officials have arrested the businessman in question.

The import controller has temporarily suspended the import of Undu beans to Sri Lanka.

