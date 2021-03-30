Constable who assaulted driver in middle of road remanded

The Police Constable who assaulted a lorry driver in the middle of the road has been remanded until the 05th of April.

He was produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court earlier today (March 30).

Meanwhile, it is reported that the driving license of the lorry driver in question was temporarily suspended.

The Constable attached to Maharagama Police was interdicted on Monday (March 29) and was later placed under arrest after a video clip of him assaulting a lorry driver in the middle of the road went viral. A probe into the incident was subsequently launched by Sri Lanka Police.

According to reports, the particular incident had occurred at Pannipitiya in the Maharagama police area on Monday morning.

The lorry that was driven by the assault victim had collided with the Maharagama Traffic Police OIC.

The said OIC, an Inspector of Police (IP), was injured in the accident and was admitted to Kalubowila Hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, the Constable who was at the scene had assaulted the lorry driver over the collision.