Former directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers further remanded

The former directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers Pvt Ltd - Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe Asanka Edirisinghe, and Nalaka Edirisinghe –, arrested over charges of money laundering have been further remanded.

When the case was taken up at the Fort Magistrate Court today (March 30), the four siblings were ordered to remain under remand custody until April 01.

As per directions of the Attorney General, Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe Asanka Edirisinghe, and Nalaka Edirisinghe were arrested on March 16, 2021, over charges of money laundering.