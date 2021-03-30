Former directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers further remanded

Former directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers further remanded

March 30, 2021   03:24 pm

The former directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers Pvt Ltd - Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe Asanka Edirisinghe, and Nalaka Edirisinghe –, arrested over charges of money laundering have been further remanded.

When the case was taken up at the Fort Magistrate Court today (March 30), the four siblings were ordered to remain under remand custody until April 01.

As per directions of the Attorney General, Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe Asanka Edirisinghe, and Nalaka Edirisinghe were arrested on March 16, 2021, over charges of money laundering.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories