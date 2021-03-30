Four elevated railway tracks to be constructed in Colombo

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to construct four elevated railway tracks in the city of Colombo.

The project will be implemented as a private-public partnership covering the Colombo city, Cabinet Co-Spokesperson Minister Udaya Gammanpila said during the press briefing held this morning (March 30) to announce Cabinet decisions.

The four railway tracks have been named Raktha (Red), Neela (Blue), Haritha (Green) and Dham (Purple), according to the minister.

Raktha railway track, which is to be constructed from Ragama to Kottawa via Colombo Fort, is 42km in distance. Haritha railway track is 28km in distance and it is set to be elevated from Moratuwa to Kelaniya via Narahenpita.

Meanwhile, Neela railway track which is 23kg long will be built from Kottawa to Hunupitiya through Irusupaya. The fourth elevated railway track, Dham, will be constructed from Port City to Athurugiriya via Borella.