Recoveries from COVID-19 in Sri Lanka surpass 89,000

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Ministry of Health says 176 more patients who recovered from novel coronavirus were discharged from medical care.

New development brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 89,090.

Karadeniya Treatment Centre (18), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (16), Divulapitiya District Hospital (14), Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (12), Dankotuwa District Hospital (11) and Wathupitiwela Treatment Centre (10) have reported the majority of recoveries, as revealed by the daily situation report of the Epidemiology Unit.

According to statistics, 2,647 infected patients are still receiving treatment at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

The tally of COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far climbed to 92,303 on Monday (March 29) while the death toll reached 566.