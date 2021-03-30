Over 900,000 vaccinated against coronavirus

The Ministry of Health says 903,467 individuals in total have received COVID vaccines ever since Sri Lanka kicked off its inoculation drive on January 29.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry stated that 9,102 people were vaccinated yesterday (March 29).

Sri Lanka has approved 03 COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use in the country; Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine - both imported from India’s Serum Institute and donated by the World Health Organization (WHO)-, Sinopharm vaccine from China, and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

Sri Lanka’s inoculation drive is currently extended to two age categories identified to be high-risk groups: persons between 30-60 years of age and persons above the age of 60 years.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID-19 Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle yesterday said that persons who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on January 29 may receive the second dose from April 19 onwards.

A total of 92,303 infections of the COVID-19 virus has been reported in the country.

The recoveries count is at 89,090, while 2,647 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 566 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.