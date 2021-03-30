Eight including Ravi further remanded over bond scam

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake and 07 others who were arrested over the Central Bank bond scam have been further remanded until Thursday (April 01).

The suspects were produced before the Colombo High Court Judges Damith Thotawatte, Manjula Thilakaratne and Mohamed Irshadeen earlier today (March 30).

The judge bench will issue the decision on granting bail to the accused when the case is called again Thursday.

Presenting submissions on the bail applications of the accused, Additional Solicitor General Priyantha Nawana who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General told the court that they have submitted the details of their medical conditions through affidavits but have not handed over the relevant medical reports for confirmation.

Accordingly, the particulars they have submitted are not sufficient to take their bail applications into consideration, the Additional Solicitor General said further.

Hence, he stated that the medical reports of the accused should be presented before a panel of medical experts in order to reach a conclusion. However, taking the submissions into account, the judge bench rejected the Additional Solicitor General’s request.