Petition against tax concessions given to Chinese companies over Hambantota port

Consideration of the petition seeking annulment of tax concessions granted during the lease of the Hambantota Port to two Chinese companies during the previous government has been set on July 28.

This was decided when the petition filed by Attorney-at-Law Dasun Nagassena was taken in the Court of Appeal today (March 30).

The State Counsel representing the Attorney General informed the court that three fundamental rights petitions challenging the lease process of the Hambantota Port had been filed before the Supreme Court and that those petitions were due to be heard on May 05.

Therefore, the State Counsel requested the court to call the petition at a later date.

The Court of Appeal granted the request and adjourned consideration of the petition until July 28.

According to petitioners, the previous government had used the repealed Inland Revenue Act to grant tax concessions when leasing the Hambantota port to two Chinese companies during the good governance government in 2018.

Thereby, the petitioner has requested the court to declare the granting of the relevant tax relief as illegal and nullify it.