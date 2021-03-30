Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (30) acquitted and released Former Chief Justice Mohan Peiris and two others from a case filed by the Bribery Commission.

When the case was called before Colombo Chief Magistrate Buddhika Sri Ragala earlier today, Additional Director General of Bribery Commission Subhashini Senanayake informed the court of the complainant’s intent to withdraw the indictment against the suspects.

Accordingly, Former Chief Justice Mohan Peiris, Supreme Court Justice A.H.M.D. Nawaz and former Secretary to Ministry of Power and Energy M.M.C. Ferdinando who were named as defendants in the case were acquitted and released under the provisions of Section 189 of Criminal Code Procedure.

They were accused of committing an offence under the Bribery Act by failing to provide necessary instructions to take legal action against the purported irregularities which took place during the purchase of a plot of land by the Lanka Electricity Company (Pvt) Ltd (LECO) between 1st and 10th of December in 2010.