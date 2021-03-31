Few showers expected in Western Province coastal areas

Your browser does not support the audio element.

A few showers can be expected in the coastal areas of Western province and Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province during the evening or night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected in Northern and North-Central provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.



Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to 50 kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar. Wind speed will be (25-35) kmph in other sea areas.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota can be rough at times.