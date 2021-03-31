Four-day countrywide operation to minimize motorcycle accidents

Four-day countrywide operation to minimize motorcycle accidents

March 31, 2021   09:02 am

A four-day island-wide program will be launched today (March 31) to minimize motorcycle accidents taking place in the country, says Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

The operation, which is set to go on until the 3rd of April, will be carried out under the directives of the Police Headquarters.

Police spokesperson added that motorcyclists will be subjected to a special inspection during the said operation.

In the meantime, 08 individuals including three motorcyclists and two pedestrians have died in motor accidents which took place Tuesday (March 30), DIG Rohana noted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories