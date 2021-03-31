Four-day countrywide operation to minimize motorcycle accidents

Your browser does not support the audio element.

A four-day island-wide program will be launched today (March 31) to minimize motorcycle accidents taking place in the country, says Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

The operation, which is set to go on until the 3rd of April, will be carried out under the directives of the Police Headquarters.

Police spokesperson added that motorcyclists will be subjected to a special inspection during the said operation.

In the meantime, 08 individuals including three motorcyclists and two pedestrians have died in motor accidents which took place Tuesday (March 30), DIG Rohana noted.