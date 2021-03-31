Sri Lankan Rupee further depreciates

Sri Lankan Rupee further depreciates

March 31, 2021   02:10 pm

The Sri Lankan Rupee has further depreciated against the US Dollar with the selling rate of the dollar exceeding the 202-mark for the first time in history. 

According to the daily exchange report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the current buying rate of the US Dollar today (31) stands at Rs. 197.62 and selling rate of the US dollar stands at Rs. 202.04.

This is the first time in history that the selling rate of a US dollar has exceeded Rs.202 mark.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories