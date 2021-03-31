Sri Lankan Rupee further depreciates

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Sri Lankan Rupee has further depreciated against the US Dollar with the selling rate of the dollar exceeding the 202-mark for the first time in history.

According to the daily exchange report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the current buying rate of the US Dollar today (31) stands at Rs. 197.62 and selling rate of the US dollar stands at Rs. 202.04.

This is the first time in history that the selling rate of a US dollar has exceeded Rs.202 mark.