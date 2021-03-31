Man from Jaffna arrested over U.S. bank account hacking

Your browser does not support the audio element.

An individual from Chavakachcheri in Jaffna has been arrested on charges of money laundering by hacking into the accounts of banks in the United States.

The 41-year-old has been taken into custody by the officers of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Investigators have uncovered that the suspect had hacked into U.S. bank accounts and transferred Rs. 13.4 million to his account in a private bank in Sri Lanka.

The police spokesperson said the suspect’s accomplices are based in the U.S. had aided and abetted him to transfer money from U.S. bank accounts. In return, the suspect had offered a commission to his accomplices.

According to DIG Rohana, since the 20th of April last year, nearly Rs. 140 million had been transferred through similar rackets to local bank account holders based in northern and eastern parts of the country.

In the meantime, nearly 30 suspects who were linked to offences of similar nature were also taken into custody during this period.

The suspect who was apprehended by the Criminal Investigation Department is to be produced before the court under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the police spokesperson said.

Further investigations into the incident are underway, he added.