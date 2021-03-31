Coronavirus: 161 more patients discharged upon recovery

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Ministry of Health says 161 more patients who recovered from novel coronavirus were discharged from medical care.

New development brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 89,251.

Yakkala Treatment Centre (17), Panideniya Treatment Centre (17) and Bingiriya Treatment Centre (16) have reported the majority of recoveries, according to the daily situation report of Epidemiology Unit.

As per statistics, 2,625 infected patients are still receiving treatment at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

The tally of COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far climbed to 92,442 on Monday (March 29) while the death toll reached 566.