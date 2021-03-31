Sri Lankas COVID figures up by 156 new cases

Sri Lankas COVID figures up by 156 new cases

March 31, 2021   07:36 pm

A total of 156 more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (March 31) as the confirmed cases count reached 92,598.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count reached 89,251 earlier today with 161 patients returning to health.

According to statistics, 2,781 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 566 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories