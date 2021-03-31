A total of 156 more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (March 31) as the confirmed cases count reached 92,598.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count reached 89,251 earlier today with 161 patients returning to health.

According to statistics, 2,781 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 566 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.