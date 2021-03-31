Petition against gazette increasing estate workers daily wage to Rs 1,000

The Court of Appeal, today (March 31), set a date to declare the decision on whether or not to issue notices to the respondents of the petition filed against the gazette increasing estate workers’ daily wage to Rs 1,000.

Twenty plantation companies have filed a petition seeking a writ order nullifying the government’s gazette notification declaring the daily minimum wage of tea and rubber plantation workers to be Rs 1,000.

The petition was taken up before a bench of Justices Arjuna Obeysekera and Mayadunne Corea.

After considering the submissions of the case, the court ordered that the decision on whether or not to issue notices to the relevant respondents to hear the petition will be announced on April 05.

The petition has been filed by 20 companies including Agarapathana Plantation Company and Elpitiya Plantation Company.