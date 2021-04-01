Coronavirus: 244 positive cases in total detected today

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sri Lanka on Wednesday (March 31) confirmed another 88 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus in the country as total infections detected within the day reached 244.

This brought the total number of Covid-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 92,706.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 2,887 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres while total recoveries have reached 89,251.

The death toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country stands at 568.