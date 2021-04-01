Coronavirus: 244 positive cases in total detected today

Coronavirus: 244 positive cases in total detected today

March 31, 2021   11:56 pm

Sri Lanka on Wednesday (March 31) confirmed another 88 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus in the country as total infections detected within the day reached 244.

This brought the total number of Covid-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 92,706.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 2,887 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres while total recoveries have reached 89,251. 

The death toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country stands at 568.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories