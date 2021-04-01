Special security plan in place for Holy Week

Special security plan in place for Holy Week

April 1, 2021   11:03 am

In parallel to the Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday, a special security plan has been set in place covering a number of locations on the island including churches, Sri Lanka Army said.

Army Media Spokesperson Brigadier Nilantha Premaratne stated that the relevant security arrangements are carried out by Sri Lanka Police in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Army.

Under the program, military personnel have been stationed at a number of identified places including prominent churches across the country.

This program will be implemented through the Holy Week, Brigadier Premaratne said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories