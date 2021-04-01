Special security plan in place for Holy Week

Your browser does not support the audio element.

In parallel to the Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday, a special security plan has been set in place covering a number of locations on the island including churches, Sri Lanka Army said.

Army Media Spokesperson Brigadier Nilantha Premaratne stated that the relevant security arrangements are carried out by Sri Lanka Police in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Army.

Under the program, military personnel have been stationed at a number of identified places including prominent churches across the country.

This program will be implemented through the Holy Week, Brigadier Premaratne said.