Court orders probe into handing over disputed coconut oil trucks to Customs

Marawila Magistrate’s Court has ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to conduct an investigation into handing over two container trucks, which were seized by Dankotuwa Police on suspicion of carrying disputed coconut oil stocks, to the Customs.

On March 30, Dankotuwa Police presented submissions to the Marawila Magistrate’s Court regarding the two container trucks taken into custody on the 29th of March while parked at a mill in Dankotuwa area.

The magistrate then called for a report from the Government Analyst on the samples from the coconut oil stocks in question and to keep the two container trucks in the custody of the court.

However, the two container trucks were handed over to the Customs on Tuesday (March 31) under police security.

When the case was taken up on Tuesday evening, Marawila Magistrate Rakhitha Abeysinghe inquired the Dankotuwa Police of the report from the Government Analyst.

The OIC of Dankotuwa Police accordingly informed the court that the officers are yet to obtain the relevant report, while noting that the two container trucks were handed over to the Customs.

Then the magistrate told Dankotuwa Police that it is futile to return the seized goods to Customs which previously failed to hold on to the items while under their custody.

He subsequently called for a report from the Government Analyst on the two container trucks in question.

Directing the IGP to conduct a probe into the matter, the magistrate ordered to hand over the said document to the court on the 21st of April.