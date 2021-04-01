Leopard caught in snare trap at Bopaththalawa Farm dies

The leopard found caught in a snare trap at the Bopaththalawa Farm has died while being treated at the Randenigala Veterinary Hospital.

Veterinary Director of the Wildlife Department Tharaka Prasad stated that the snare had caused major injuries to the leopard’s stomach.

The deceased leopard is a 10-year-old fully-grown male animal that is 8-feet in length.

He had been found caught in a snare set up by hunters at the Menikpalama area in the Bopaththalawa reserve on March 24.

It had been discovered during a campaign by officials of the Nuwara Eliya Wildlife Office and staff of the Bopaththalawa Farm to remove similar snare traps set up in the reserve.

Subsequently, the leopard had been anesthetized and brought to the Randenigala Veterinary Hospital, where it died while receiving treatment.