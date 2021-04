Your browser does not support the audio element.

The crimes prevention unit of Colombo Central police division has seized a stock of heroin from a demolished slum in Maradana.

According to reports, a total of 1 kg and 70 g of heroin were recovered during the raid.

The seized narcotics haul has been handed over to the Maradana Police for further investigations and it is expected to be produced before the Maligakanda Court today.