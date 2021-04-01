Expert committee report on solid waste management handed over to President

Expert committee report on solid waste management handed over to President

April 1, 2021   01:44 pm

The report of the Expert Committee on Solid Waste Management has been handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Solid waste management has become an enormous issue for many countries in the world as well as for Sri Lanka. Improper disposal of solid waste lead to a number of harmful consequences such as air pollution, water pollution, and the accumulation of various chemicals in the soil.

A 14-member committee chaired by engineer Rohan Seneviratne was appointed under the guidance of President Rajapaksa to identify issues in Sri Lanka regarding waste management disposal and come up with solutions to resolve them.

Chairman Rohan Seneviratne handed over the report containing the Committee’s recommendations to the President, yesterday (31).

President Rajapaksa said that the report will be presented to the Cabinet, the PMD reports.

The importance of conducting a full follow-up review on the recommendations in the report was also discussed in depth.

President Rajapaksa said that several protests were organized due to the lack of attention for external environmental factors in waste management and stressed the importance of measures to prevent the spread of mosquitoes as well as stench.

Ministers Dullas Alahapperuma, Gamini Lokuge, Mahinda Amaraweera, State Ministers Duminda Dissanayake, Roshan Ranasinghe, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Government Officials and members of the Expert Committee were also present on the occasion.

-PMD

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories