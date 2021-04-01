Three women killed in fatal accident, negligent driver absconding arrest

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Three persons have been killed in a fatal lorry-three-wheeler collision in Haggala, Nuwara Eliya, this afternoon (April 01).

Reportedly, a lorry traveling from Nuwara Eliya towards Welimada had toppled on top of a three-wheeler traveling in the same direction causing the fatalities.

According to DIG Ajith Rohana, the accident had occurred due to the negligence of the lorry driver.

However, the driver had fled the scene and the assistant of the lorry has been taken into police custody.

The deceased persons are three females, aged 20, 51, and 20 years, who had been traveling on the three-wheeler.

The driver of the three-wheeler has been admitted to the Nuwara Eliya Hospital over critical injuries.

Investigations into the accident have been launched by the Nuwara Eliya Police.

A special police team has been deployed to arrest the absconding lorry driver, DIG Ajith Rohana said.