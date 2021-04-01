Bond scam: Ravi granted bail over misappropriation of Rs. 36 billion

April 1, 2021   03:35 pm

Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake and seven suspects, who were accused in another bond scam case, have been granted bail.

The order was delivered by the Colombo High Court judge when the case was taken up today (April 01).

The suspects are accused of criminal misappropriation of bonds valued at Rs. 36.98 billion during the 2016 bond auction of the Central Bank.

Earlier today, they were granted bail over Rs. 15 billion bond scam case by the Trial-at-Bar hearing the legal matters on Central Bank Treasury Bond auctions held between March 29 and March 31, 2016.

