Sri Lanka records 125 new COVID infections

April 1, 2021   05:32 pm

A total of 125 more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (April 01) as the confirmed cases count reached 92,831.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count reached 89,407 earlier today with 156 patients returning to health.

According to statistics, 2,856 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 568 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

