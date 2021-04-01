Former directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers granted bail

The former directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers Pvt Ltd - Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe Asanka Edirisinghe, and Nalaka Edirisinghe –, remanded over charges of money laundering have been granted bail.

The case was taken up before the Colombo Fort Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage today (April 01).

Accordingly, the defendants were ordered to be released with two personal bails of Rs 01 million each.

Subsequently, the hearing was postponed to June 02.

As per directions of the Attorney General, Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe Asanka Edirisinghe, and Nalaka Edirisinghe were arrested on March 16, 2021, over charges of money laundering.