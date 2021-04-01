Sri Lanka has registered 72 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (April 01), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 197 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 92,917.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 89,407 earlier today, as 156 more patients regained health.

However, 2,939 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 571 at present.