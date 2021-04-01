Three more COVID fatalities bring toll to 571

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sri Lanka has reported 03 more coronavirus-related deaths, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed today (April 01).

The new deaths bring the number of COVID-19 related deaths witnessed in Sri Lanka to 571 in total.

01. The deceased is an 80-year-old female resident from Katugasthota. She died on 31.03.2021 while undergoing treatments at a National Hospital Kandy. The cause of death is mentioned as lung infection and Covid-19 pneumonia.



02. The deceased is an 80-year-old male resident from Eheliyagoda. He was diagnosed as infected with the Covid-19 virus while undergoing treatments at Base Hospital Eheliyagoda and transferred to Base Hospital Homagama where he died on 31.03.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid-19 pneumonia, sepsis, and acute kidney injury.

03. The deceased is an 85-year-old male resident from Panadura. He was diagnosed as infected with the Covid-19 virus while undergoing treatments at National Hospital Colombo and transferred to Base Hospital Homagama where he died on 01.04.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid-19 pneumonia and fractured neck of femur.