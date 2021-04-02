Welikanda Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman removed from post

Your browser does not support the audio element.

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued removing Chairman of Welikanda Pradeshiya Sabha Priyantha Kavindu Abeysuriya from his position.

Governor of North Central Province Mahiepala Herath had issued the relevant gazette notification on Thursday (April 01).

Accordingly, the head of Welikanda Pradeshiya Sabha has been removed from the post with immediate effect.

The move came after an inquiry report submitted by High Court Judge (Retired) Saman Wickramarachchi.

As per the report, Abeysuriya has committed offences in terms of Section 185(1) of Pradeshiya Sabha Act, No. 15 of 1987, the gazette notification noted.