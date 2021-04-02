Few showers expected in parts of the island

Your browser does not support the audio element.

A few showers will occur in Western and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the evening or night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Puttalam district.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota.

According to the Meteorology Department, the wind will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea areas extending from Tangalle to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Tangalle to Batticaloa via Pottuvil can be rough at times.