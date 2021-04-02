Army Chief on security measures for Holy Week & Easter

Maximum security has been provided to the public in view of the Holy Week and Easter Sunday, Commander of the Army Lieutenant Shavendra Silva assured.

Speaking to ‘Derana Aruna’ program this morning (April 02), the army chief urged Catholic devotees to attend church services without fear and to follow the health guidelines that are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He pointed out that providing security to each church will be impossible given the circumstances. As several prominent hotels in the country also came under attack during the coordinated bombings on Easter Sunday 2019, they have also requested for beefed up security, he added.

The President and the Prime Minister have given directives in this regard during the Security Council meeting and accordingly, the police and the tri-forces have set necessary measures in place to ensure security, the army chief continued.

These measures were implemented at the beginning of the Holy Week, Lieutenant Shavendra Silva said adding that the next two days of the week will also follow suit.