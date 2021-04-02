Third round of tests reconfirm Aflatoxin in unrefined coconut oil stock

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The third round of tests has reconfirmed that the unrefined coconut oil consignment, imported by three private companies and stored in their warehouses, contains the highly carcinogenic substance called Aflatoxin.

State Minister of Consumer Protection Lasantha Alagiyawanna said the relevant importing companies have already been informed to re-export the coconut oil stocks in question without delay.

Recent tests carried out by the Sri Lanka Standards Institute (SLSI) and the Food Safety Unit of the Ministry of Health first confirmed that a certain coconut oil consignment imported by three companies contains the carcinogen Aflatoxin.

The Industrial Technology Institute then was then assigned to conduct further analysis on the disputed coconut oil consignment.

The results of the relevant analysis had been handed over to the Consumer Affairs Authority on Thursday (April 01).

Responding to queries by Ada Derana, State Minister Alagiyawanna stressed that the tests carried out by the Industrial Technology Institute have also reconfirmed that Aflatoxin was found in the coconut oil stock in question.