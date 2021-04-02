Administering first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine suspended

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera says that the programme to administer the first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has been temporarily suspended in Sri Lanka.

He stated that the programme to administer the first dose was suspended in order to commence providing the second dose of the AstraZeneca COVISHIELD vaccine.

Speaking at a press briefing in Colombo today (02), he said that thus far Sri Lanka has received a total of 1,264,000 doses of the vaccine and that as of this morning 923,954 of those doses have already been administered.

He stated that therefore the second dose of the jab has to be provided now to those who received the first one and in order to this they will temporarily suspend administering the first dose of the vaccine.

Dr Samaraweera stated that they are expecting to receive the AstraZeneca COVISHIELD vaccine doses ordered and purchased by Sri Lanka as well as the doses expected through the COVAX facility by the end of April or beginning of May.

He said the inoculation drive would recommence as soon as these vaccine doses are received.