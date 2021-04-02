Validity period of driving licences extended by 06 months

Your browser does not support the audio element.

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued extending the validity period of driving licences which expire between April 01 and September 30 of this year.

Accordingly, an extension of 06 months has been granted for the driving licences starting from the original date of expiry.

The relevant gazette notification, signed by Minister of Transport Gamini Lokuge, was published on April 01.

The relevant regulations cited as Motor Traffic (Temporary Extension of the Validity Period of Driving License), were made by the Transport Minister under the provisions of the Motor Traffic Act.

The gazette notification noted that the regulations will not be applied to driving licences of which the validity period has already been extended.