CCTV: Two youths killed in motorcycle-car accident

Two youths have died in a fatal motor crash involving three vehicles at the Polwatte Junction on Pannipitiya-Borella Road early this morning (April 02).

CCTV footage of the accident showed a speeding motorcycle en route from Pannipitiya area crashing against a car, which came from the opposite direction and turned to the Polkatuwa Road.

Just then, another motorcycle that approached from behind the first motorcycle also collided against the car.

According to reports one of the two victims had died on the spot while the other succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila.

They were identified as a 26-year-old from Malalgoda area and a 25-year-old who was residing in Meegoda area.

Reports further revealed that one of the two motorcyclists had fled following the accident.

The driver of the car was taken into custody and later released on a personal bail of Rs. 500,000 after being produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.