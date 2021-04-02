Five-member Cricket Management Committee appointed

Your browser does not support the audio element.

A five-member Cricket Management Committee has been appointed by the Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa until the board elections of Sri Lanka Cricket are held.

Prof. Arjuna de Silva has been appointed as the head of the Cricket Management Committee.

In the meantime, former Sri Lankan cricketer Ashley de Silva, Sujeewa Mudalige, Uchitha Wickramasinghe and Amal Edirisooriya will serve as the members of the said panel.

Last month, the Attorney General had given directions to appoint an administrative committee for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) until the SLC election is held.

The SLC board election is scheduled to be held on May 20, 2021.