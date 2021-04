Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 63 more positive cases of COVID-19 today (April 02) as the daily infections count climbed to 183.

According to the Department of Meteorology, the country has confirmed a total of 93,128 positive cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

However, 2,856 of them are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus stands at 571.