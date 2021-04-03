COVAX COVID vaccine facility faces shortfall in supply  WHO

The COVAX facility to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries faces a serious challenge to meet demand, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Thursday.

Last week, I made an urgent request to countries, with doses of COVID-19 vaccines that have WHO Emergency Use Listing, to share 10 million doses immediately with COVAX, he said.

I requested manufacturers to help ensure that the countries that step up can rapidly donate those doses. This challenge has been heard but were yet to receive commitments for these doses. Im still hopeful that some forward looking and enlightened leaders will step up, he added.

Source: Reuters

-Agencies