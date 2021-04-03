COVAX COVID vaccine facility faces shortfall in supply  WHO

COVAX COVID vaccine facility faces shortfall in supply  WHO

April 2, 2021   11:17 pm

The COVAX facility to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries faces a serious challenge to meet demand, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Thursday.

Last week, I made an urgent request to countries, with doses of COVID-19 vaccines that have WHO Emergency Use Listing, to share 10 million doses immediately with COVAX, he said.

I requested manufacturers to help ensure that the countries that step up can rapidly donate those doses. This challenge has been heard but were yet to receive commitments for these doses. Im still hopeful that some forward looking and enlightened leaders will step up, he added.

Source: Reuters

-Agencies
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories