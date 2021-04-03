Prices of several items to be reduced in view of Sinhala & Tamil New Year

The government has decided to reduce the prices of several goods in view of the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year season.

Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena said the relevant items can be purchased at reduced prices from Sathosa outlets starting next Monday.

This was announced during a press briefing held at the Trade Ministry on Friday (April 02).

Accordingly, 1 kg of brown sugar will be sold at Rs. 115. The current price of 1 kg of brown sugar sits between Rs. 150 – Rs. 165.

Meanwhile, the current price of 100 grams of tea produced by the State Trading (General) Corporation, which stands at Rs. 135, will be revised to Rs. 95.

The consumers will be able to purchase 500ml of soybean oil, which is now priced at Rs. 550, at a concessionary price of Rs. 310.

In the meantime, the price of 100 ml bottle of hand sanitizer has been brought down to Rs. 250, the Trade Minister said further. The price of 50 ml of hand sanitizer has been reduced to Rs. 150.

Further, the price of an exercise book is expected to be slashed by 20 percent.

In addition, SLS-certified face masks can be purchased for Rs. 14.