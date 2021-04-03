Few showers in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces today

Few showers in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces today

April 3, 2021   07:19 am

Except for a few showers in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, says the Department of Meteorology.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected in Northern and North-Western provinces.


Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.


Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle will be rough and the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar can be fairly rough at times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories