Few showers in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces today

Except for a few showers in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, says the Department of Meteorology.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected in Northern and North-Western provinces.



Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.



Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle will be rough and the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar can be fairly rough at times.