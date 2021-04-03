Legal action against 8,957 motorcyclists over traffic offences

Your browser does not support the audio element.

A total of 8,957 individuals who have committed various motor traffic offences have been detected in an island-wide operation to minimize motorcycle accidents.

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said the operation was carried out from the 31st of March to the 1st of April.

According to him, 295 motorcycles were taken into custody by the police for not being in an apt condition for riding.

Meanwhile, 264 motorcyclists were apprehended for driving under the influence of alcohol, DIG Rohana said further.

In addition, the police have sought actions against 85 motorcyclists for reckless driving and another 80 for high-speed driving.

The police spokesperson added that 1,298 motorcyclists who were riding without helmets were also detected during the operation.

Further, legal actions have been taken against 875 over driving licence-related offences, 2,002 over violation of motor traffic regulations and 4,105 over various other offences.

The four-day operation which kicked off on the 31st of March is expected to conclude today (April 03), DIG Rohana added.