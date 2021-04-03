False claims on Sinopharm jabs delaying vaccine rollout  State Min.

State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana says the administration of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by China is getting delayed due to the misconceptions circulated by certain individuals.

He made this observation speaking to the media in Anuradhapura area.

According to the State Minister, this situation has discouraged the research committee experts studying COVID vaccines.

He also claimed that there was political pressurization against rolling out China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Sri Lanka.