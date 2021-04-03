Four more COVID deaths confirmed on Friday

Four new COVID-related deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka on Friday (April 02), says the Director-General of Health Services.

This brings the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 575, according to the Department of Government Information.

Details of the deceased are as follows:

01. An 86-year-old woman from Ikiriya area has passed away on Thursday (April 01) due to COVID pneumonia. She was transferred to Kandy National Hospital after testing positive novel coronavirus while receiving treatment at Rikillagaskada District Hospital.

02. A 67-year-old man from Homagama area, who was under medical care at Mulleriyawa Hospital, died on Thursday (April 01). He had been transferred from Minuwangoda Base Hospital after he tested positive for the virus. The cause of death was recorded as acute breathing difficulty and COVID pneumonia.

03. An 87-year-old man who was residing in Puwakpitiya area succumbed to novel coronavirus infection on Thursday (April 01). He had been moved to Mulleriyawa Base Hospital from Avissawella District Hospital. The cause of death was recorded as blood poisoning, COVID pneumonia, high blood pressure and stroke.

04. A 90-year-old man passed away on Wednesday (March 31) at his home in Colombo 14. The cause of death was cited as COVID pneumonia.