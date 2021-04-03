Health guidelines issued for Sinhala & Tamil New Year

April 3, 2021   02:34 pm

Health guidelines for the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year have been issued by the Director-General of Health Services.

The members of the public have been urged to celebrate the festival and to observe its traditions and rituals at home.

They have requested to stay home as much as possible during the inauspicious time (Punya Kaalaya/Nonagathaya).

Further, health authorities have appealed to the public to minimize visitations to relatives and exchanging confectioneries during the festive season.

The guidelines are as follows:

