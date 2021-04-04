Coronavirus: 167 new infections confirmed on Saturday

Sri Lanka has confirmed 37 more positive cases of COVID-19 today (April 03) as the daily infections count climbed to 167.

Among today’s positive cases are 07 persons who were detected from the prisons cluster and 32 who arrived from foreign countries.

According to the Department of Government Information, the country has confirmed a total of 93,295 positive cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

However, 2,695 of them are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus stands at 579.