Extreme Caution heat advisory issued for several areas

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Extreme Caution’ heat advisory for several parts of the country.

Hot climate conditions will prevail throughout the island in the coming few days and the conditions are expected to continue throughout the -monsoon season which is currently affecting the country, the Department stated.

Meanwhile, the Heat Index is expected to increase up to the ‘Extreme Caution’ level (32°C - 41°C) at some places in Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Trincomalee, Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa, Ampara, and Moneragala Districts, today (April 04).

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on the human body, says the Meteorology Department.

The Department has cautioned of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke due to continued activity and urges the public to take necessary measures to control body temperature, including drinking adequate amounts of water.